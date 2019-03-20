Callum Hudson-Odoi remains in England U21s' Euro plans despite senior call-up

Hudson-Odoi spent less than three hours with the Under-21s before leaving for the senior squad

Aidy Boothroyd says Callum Hudson-Odoi remains in his plans for Euro 2019 despite the Chelsea forward spending less than three hours with the England Under-21 squad.

The Chelsea forward is yet to start a Premier League game but has linked up with Gareth Southgate's Three Lions for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

Despite his swift elevation, Young Lions boss Boothroyd expects to have the 18-year-old available for the summer tournament in Italy and San Marino.

"He is (in his plans), when you look at the (players born in the) 2000s we have - Phil Foden, Ryan Sessegnon - we have a really good group," he said, ahead of Thursday's friendly with Poland at Ashton Gate.

Boothroyd is keeping the Euro 2019 door open for Hudson-Odoi

"He had a big smile and is very excited to be called up and we're excited to give him the opportunity.

"He's right at the start of his career. The fact he's been called up by the senior manager is a credit to him. What he has to do is get his head down and become a regular at his club side.

"He's a good guy, confident and we want him to be doing more and playing more. It won't faze him.

"I'll be taking what I think is the right - and a balanced - squad. There's massive competition for places, we have some real depth. It's up to me to pick the best team and the best characters.

Hudson-Odoi has been called up to the England senior squad for the first time

"It's nice to have a strong squad but important to have one which is together and ready to support each other, whoever puts the shirt on.

"We have winners across the board. It's about blending the team together, which has happened quickly."

Tammy Abraham is unlikely to feature against Poland after sitting out training as a precaution following a calf injury suffered in Aston Villa's 3-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Tammy Abraham was injured playing for Aston Villa

The striker spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Ashton Gate, scoring 26 goals for Bristol City.

Boothroyd added: "He's improving but, with the time of the season, and what the players are going to as soon as they leave us, it's important we wrap them in cotton wool, look after them and make sure they all go back healthier than when they arrived."