Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah will end Liverpool goal drought

Jurgen Klopp believes it will not be long before Mo Salah is regularly scoring goals again

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed Mohamed Salah to rediscover his goalscoring form and believes team-mate Sadio Mane can provide inspiration.

The Egypt international scored 44 times in his first season at Anfield and although he has 20 in the current campaign, his goalless run of seven matches is the longest he has experienced since a 10-game streak for Roma in 2015-16.

Salah's last goal came against Bournemouth at the beginning of February

Mane is the team's in-form player, moving level on 20 goals with Salah, after scoring 11 goals in as many games in a longer run of 13 in 17.

Prior to that Mane had gone goalless in eight outings in November and December during a spell of 17 matches in which he scored just three times, and Klopp feels Salah will see his luck change soon.

"Sadio played pretty much always like this but now he is always in the right spot in the right moment. In football it's sometimes like this," Klopp told Liverpool's club website.

"He is in a really good moment, of course. The only thing he did when he was not always in the right spot was work and work and work.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Liverpool at Fulham last weekend

"That's exactly what Mo has to do, exactly the same: just work, do the right things and it will come again.

"He's just rather unlucky, where Sadio is lucky in the moment - he is in brilliant shape, that's true.

"But then, he is in the right shape and maybe a yard away from him is Mo, but somebody else scored. That's how it is, all good."

The next chance for Mane and Salah to score for Liverpool will be on March 31 when Tottenham visit Anfield on Super Sunday.

The Reds are two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table although they have played one game more.