Virgil van Dijk backs 'world class' Mohamed Salah to find goals again at Liverpool

Any team would love to have Mohamed Salah, says Virgil van Dijk

"World class" Mohamed Salah will rediscover his goalscoring touch for Liverpool, says team-mate Virgil van Dijk.

Salah will become the quickest player in the club's history to reach 50 Premier League goals if he scores in one of his next five matches.

But the goals have dried up for 26-year-old Salah after scoring 32 top-flight goals in his first season at Anfield.

The Egypt international forward is without a goal in his last seven matches for the club.

"Mo is a world-class player," Van Dijk told Liverpool's official website.

"People can say all they want but I think all the teams in the Premier League would love to have him in their side. We have him and I think he is playing well.

"The goals will come. That's something for a striker that is maybe going to be in your head but we tell him every time: you just need to keep working, keep going and you will be fine.

"He's still scored plenty of goals for us, to be fair, so it's not like two like me! It is like this."