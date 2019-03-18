Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri ruled out of Switzerland's opening European Qualifiers

Xherdan Shaqiri will miss Switzerland's first to qualifying games for Euro 2020 through injury

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has been ruled out of Switzerland's opening European Qualifiers due to injury.

The Swiss Football Association says Shaqiri has an inflammation injury in his groin that was revealed by tests at a hospital on Monday.

He left the team training camp and will not be available for qualifiers in Georgia on Saturday and at home against Denmark three days later.

Shaqiri was an unused substitute at Fulham on Sunday

Shaqiri was an unused substitute Sunday in Liverpool's 2-1 win at Fulham which saw them move back to the top of the Premier League, two points ahead of Manchester City who have played a game fewer.

The 27-year-old has scored six goals in 28 games for Liverpool this season, but has not featured at all since the 0-0 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on February 24th.