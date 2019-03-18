Trent Alexander-Arnold eager to make most of his first Liverpool title race

Alexander-Arnold was 15 when Liverpool fell short in the 2013/14 title race

Trent Alexander-Arnold says he is trying to "soak it all up" as he enters the business end of his first-ever Premier League title race as a Liverpool player.

The Reds fell short back in 2013/14 after a late-season collapse, with the then 15-year-old right-back heartbroken as Manchester City stole the title.

Alexander-Arnold played 90 minutes as the Reds ended a tough but successful week with a 2-1 win at relegation-threatened Fulham on Sunday - when they were well below their best.

Being just 20, seasons like this may be plentiful in the England international's future career, but he is determined to make this one count as Liverpool hope to fend off City.

2:59 Highlights from Liverpool's 2-1 win against Fulham in the Premier League Highlights from Liverpool's 2-1 win against Fulham in the Premier League

"It's massive," he said. "Obviously I was a fan during the 13/14 season when we came so close, so it's nice to be involved in a title race.

"You don't get to say that many times in your career.

"It's trying to embrace it, soak it all up and hopefully we'll be successful at the end of the season."

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been called up to the England squad for this week's European Qualifiers

There are likely to be plenty of twists and turns between now and the end of the campaign, with City having a game in hand and another to be rearranged to make room for their FA Cup semi-final in April.

That could allow Liverpool to build a bigger lead, but Alexander-Arnold is only focused on his club.

"I'm not even sure when their game in hand is or what the situation with the table is," he admitted.

"It's important for us to just focus on ourselves. It's a bit cliched, but that's the main thing for us.

"Just try and be the best that we can be, and hopefully at the end of the season we'll be coming away with some silverware.

"It all comes from the manager. Everything we do comes from the manager.

3:49 Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey says his former club have the upper hand in the title race, but Manchester City have the benefit of experience Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey says his former club have the upper hand in the title race, but Manchester City have the benefit of experience

"We try and go out there and play in the way he wants us to play, go and do the things that he wants us to do, so it's important for us to think the way he wants us to think as well."

Having beaten Burnley and Bayern Munich in the build up to the game at Craven Cottage, the Reds were not at their best and needed a James Milner penalty to earn the three points after Ryan Babel's strike had cancelled out Sadio Mane's early opener.

This guy has nerves of steel @JamesMilner 😅 Big win today reds 🔴💪🏽 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/T0NQAckAS7 — Trent Arnold (@trentaa98) March 17, 2019

Alexander-Arnold added: "At the business end of the season, three points, especially on days like that when you get tested, concede a goal, which is never good, to be able to bounce back and show our character was good for us.

"These are the ones that maybe go unnoticed during the season, but they're vitally important for us.

"And I think we'll probably look back at the end of the season and think that, whatever the outcome may be, this game was important for us."