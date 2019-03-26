Liverpool fan racially abused by fellow supporter thanks Merseyside Police

The father of an Asian family racially abused by a fellow Liverpool supporter has thanked Merseyside Police for how they dealt with the incident.

Amir Malik reached out on Twitter after a 37-year-old from Ballymena in Northern Ireland was handed a suspended sentence at Sefton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The man admitted a charge of racially aggravated threatening or abusive behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The perpetrator was also handed a lifetime ban from Anfield for the incident during the Liverpool Legends charity game against Milan Glorie on Saturday.

— Amir Malik (@AmirMalik86) March 25, 2019

Malik tweeted on Tuesday: "Just want to thank ⁦‪Mersey Police⁩ for dealing with a racist individual who hurled abuse at me and my six-year-old boy at the ⁦‪LFC game on Saturday.

"The way you dealt with the situation and looked after both my kids was amazing thank you very much."

Liverpool also contacted the family to offer their support and reiterate that supporters of all backgrounds are welcome at Anfield.