Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah looks relaxed ahead of The Run In

Salah has struggled to find the net in recent weeks and cut a frustrated figure at Everton

Mohamed Salah will benefit from being rested by Egypt during the international break and is looking relaxed ahead of The Run In, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says.

The Liverpool forward has struggled relative to his own high standards in his second season at Anfield, with 17 Premier League goals as opposed to 28 at this stage last season, but he is still just one behind the league's top scorer Sergio Aguero.

The Egyptian used his break to spend some time on the beach and Klopp, whose side host Tottenham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, knows the importance of having a well-rested Salah leading the line.

"He always played pretty much all games everywhere, for his country, for us and all that stuff, so it was really important [he could have a break]," said Klopp.

"Now he will be here, a full week to prepare for the rest of the season, so that's cool.

"I spoke to him, he looked really relaxed and in a good mood. Now, let's go."

Salah is undoubtedly a victim of his own success, having scored 44 goals in his first season at Anfield, as opposition defences have devoted more resources to marking him.

That is one reason behind Sadio Mane's excellent scoring run, with 11 goals in 11 games, and with the Senegalese striker posing a significant attacking threat, Salah may find more freedom during Liverpool's title run in.

The Reds are two points ahead of Manchester City, having played one game more, and can now count on the imminent return of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, giving them a potentially crucial boost.

Their biggest test in the league between now and the end of the season could come on Sunday, and a fresh and firing Salah could be just the catalyst they need.