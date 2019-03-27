Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must use 'wonderful base' in final weeks of season

Liverpool have lost just once in the Premier League this season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side have created a "wonderful base" for the remainder of the season as they continue their challenge for the Premier League and Champions League double.

Liverpool lead Manchester City by two points at the top of the Premier League table, having played a game more, while the Reds are also through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they will face Porto.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Live on

The Merseyside club have lost just once in the Premier League this season and next face Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Klopp has played down the pressure of the title race and believes his side are well positioned to secure their first league crown since 1990.

"It is [exciting], absolutely," Klopp told Liverpool's website. "That's what we were always talking about - a season is like that, you constantly prepare a basis for the final weeks.

The Reds lead Manchester City by two points at the top of the Premier League, having played a game more

"We are now in the final weeks and there will be no interruption anymore, there will only be game after game after game and they all are very, very important.

"On the one side, opponents fight for the Champions League spots, and on the other, they will fight [to stay in] the league."

1:08 Sami Hyypia expects a closely fought battle for the title between his old club Liverpool and reigning champions Manchester City Sami Hyypia expects a closely fought battle for the title between his old club Liverpool and reigning champions Manchester City

After hosting Spurs, the Reds' remaining away fixtures are at Southampton, Cardiff and Newcastle, with home games to come against Chelsea, Huddersfield and Wolves.

"I think only Wolves in the last match, they are not fighting for Champions League and not fighting for staying in the league," says Klopp, "but we all see what shape they are in - and they can go to the FA Cup final, so that's exciting for them. But these are our opponents.

"Champions League, we don't have to talk about that because they are all finals, each game is a final. Hopefully we can stay in that competition for a while.

"We created a wonderful base, now let's use it."