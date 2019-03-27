Liverpool's Bobby Adekanye says he wants out with Lazio and Barcelona keen

Bobby Adekanye's progress at Liverpool has been hindered by injury

Liverpool youngster Bobby Adekanye says he will not sign a new contract and wants to leave, with Lazio and Barcelona reportedly among those interested.

Liverpool vs Spurs: Who went furthest?

Gomez returns to Liverpool training

The 20-year-old winger, who joined the Reds from Barca's La Masia academy in 2017 but has struggled with injury, says he is disappointed with a lack of first-team opportunities and that he was not included on their pre-season tour to the USA.

Liverpool vs Tottenham Live on

Adekanye made his debut for Netherlands U20s against Mexico last week and has made nine appearances for Liverpool's U23s in the Premier League 2 this term - but has not played since November.

"I expected that I would get a chance at Liverpool sooner. Before I came, we talked about it. They said that if I had a good first season, I had a good chance of joining the first-team," he told Voetbalzone.nl.

Transfer Centre LIVE!

Premier League signing of the season?

"Due to injury, that did not come true. I had to undergo surgery at the start of my second season and then it is difficult to return.

"Jurgen Klopp spoke to me and gave me tips. He said 'keep doing your thing'. But in the end, I don't think I appeared in his plans. If so, I have to look for something else. That is disappointing and it has helped me not to renew my contract."

2:59 Highlights from Liverpool's 2-1 win against Fulham in the Premier League. Highlights from Liverpool's 2-1 win against Fulham in the Premier League.

Reports in Italy have claimed Adekanye has been offered a five-year contract to move to Lazio in Serie A, but the player insists that nothing is done with any club and there are other options - including a return to Catalonia.

"That it would be completed with Lazio is not at all the case," he said. "It's not over yet. It is one of the clubs that is interested, but it is not yet 100 per cent decided.

"I also heard from Barcelona, in the Netherlands Willem II came by. I can't name the entire list of clubs now, because then we will be busy tomorrow. But there is interest from, among others, the Netherlands, Italy and Spain.

"In the summer I am going to talk about it with my family and business manager Junior Minguella, I am not worried that I have no club."