Liverpool player ratings against Porto: Fabinho, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino impress

First-half goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino secured Liverpool's 2-0 Champions League win quarter-final first leg win over Porto.

Here are our player ratings from Anfield...

Alisson Becker - 7

Liverpool were the dominant team as expected but they did need one brilliant save from their goalkeeper just before the half-hour mark and Alisson delivered. Moussa Marega was one-on-one with the Brazilian but he saved well with his feet. There was a brief mix-up with Virgil van Dijk in the second half but Alisson earned his clean sheet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6

Alexander-Arnold's overlapping runs do not always result in him getting the ball, but they do buy space for his team-mates and this was another energetic performance by the 20-year-old full-back. He will be grateful a VAR call for a potential penalty went in his favour and not every one of his touches came off but he is such an important element of this Liverpool side.

Dejan Lovren - 6

Making his first start since early January, Lovren could have been forgiven for being a little rusty and the Liverpool defence did look a bit more open than usual at times. Marega had some joy getting in behind him in both halves. Having said that, Lovren did come up with a couple of important clearances and did not let Jurgen Klopp down.

Virgil van Dijk - 8

Van Dijk makes the superb look normal these days and this was another towering display in which he oozed quality throughout. He did not have his usual centre-back partner or left-back either side of him and there were signs of annoyance when Porto cut through, but he held it together well enough. A class act.

James Milner - 6

It is inevitable Liverpool lose a bit of their thrust down the left flank when Andrew Robertson is unavailable but Milner was in characteristically reliable form in deputising for the suspended full-back. Got through his usual level of work in unfussy style.

Fabinho - 8

A real presence in midfield, the protection Fabinho provides can be easily missed but time and again he came across to snuff out danger. His distribution was solid too and he continues to grow in a Liverpool shirt. Dare Jurgen Klopp leave him out of a big game again?

Jordan Henderson - 8

Fabinho may have secured the holding role in this team but that's helping the skipper show there is more to his game. Henderson provided an astute pass in the build-up to Liverpool's second goal and seemed to enjoy the added freedom given to him in this system.

Naby Keita - 8

After scoring his first Liverpool goal against Southampton on Friday, Keita followed up with his second here. He was fortunate with the deflection but luck is earned and he was in the box to get the chance. A threat throughout, he is now showing what he can bring to this midfield.

Mohamed Salah - 7

Having scored his 50th goal on Friday evening, his confidence looked restored and he played with real purpose from the outset. Salah is not afraid to give the ball away but that helps him to make things happen for Liverpool. He should have scored here though, putting the ball just wide after seizing on a back pass during the first half.

Roberto Firmino - 8

Involved in the first goal and put the final touch to the second. Firmino has had a huge workload this season but he looked full of running well into the second half and showed his strength with some of his hold-up play too. Came off for Daniel Sturridge late on.

Sadio Mane - 6

Most of Liverpool's openings came down other flank and there was not always that much space for Mane, but he played a key role in the first goal and was typically bright. Curled an effort just wide after the interval before being replaced by Divock Origi.

SUBS

Divock Origi - 6

Won a free-kick on the edge of the Porto box with a driving run with his first touch of the ball and had the supporters at Anfield chanting his name. Has become a more than useful weapon from the bench for Liverpool this season.

Daniel Sturridge - n/a

Drew the ire of the Liverpool crowd when he shirked a challenge soon after coming on and then misplaced a header. Did not get a chance to add to Liverpool's lead.