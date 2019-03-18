Other matches

Tue 9th April

Champions League - Quarter Final

  • Liverpool vs FC Porto
  • 8:00pm Tuesday 9th April
  • Anfield  

Liverpool -

FC Porto -

Latest UEFA Champions League odds HOME 2/7 DRAW 9/2 AWAY 17/2 +164 MORE

Live

Liverpool vs Porto LIVE!

Keep up to date with the Champions League quarter-final first leg at Anfield between Liverpol and Porto.

©2019 Sky UK