Liverpool 2-0 Porto: Jurgen Klopp says tie is not over but praised Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson

Jurgen Klopp does not believe Liverpool's tie against Porto is over

Liverpool took a huge step towards the Champions League last four with a 2-0 quarter-final first-leg win over Porto, but Jurgen Klopp believes there is work still to do.

First-half goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino put Liverpool in control but while Sadio Mane had a goal disallowed in the second half, there were no further goals.

"We deserved the win 100 per cent and we scored two wonderful goals," said Klopp. "Overall it was a really good performance."

He added: "These two legs are like a normal game. The first half is played and now we have a bit longer than 15 minutes to prepare for the second half.

"There is still a lot to do and we know that.

"The atmosphere in Porto will be really tough for us but this is a result we wanted before the game, now we have it and we have to work with it."

Naby Keita scored his first goal at Anfield as a Liverpool player

Keita scored his first Liverpool goal in the 3-1 win over Southampton on Friday and took just five minutes to add his second with a deflected effort against the Portuguese side.

"We hoped it would be like this because the last game he got better and better until the last minute so we wanted to build on that," said Klopp. "He looked really good tonight."

The Liverpool manager also offered an apology to Jordan Henderson, who impressed playing in the more advanced role that he prefers.

"He obviously likes the position, so it's my fault that he has played for one-and-a-half years as a No 6," he added.

"Sorry about that, but we needed him there. It was a brilliant performance."

Liverpool host Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday before going to Porto for the second leg next Wednesday.