Jurgen Klopp cementing a lasting legacy at Liverpool, says Stephen Warnock

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for his first trophy at Liverpool

Stephen Warnock thinks the future is bright for Liverpool even if they fail to win the Champions League this season.

Now at Burton Albion, Warnock played 40 times for the Reds between 2002-2007, but he admits things have changed a lot at Anfield since his time at the club.

"There are a lot of differences behind the scenes," he said. "When you look at the structure of the club, there is more togetherness. I have to admit there is more individual talent in the current team too, and they are on the up."

Warnock believes Jurgen Klopp is the main factor behind this change, and thinks even if Liverpool fail to beat Tottenham in Saturday's Champions League final, it is only a matter of time before the German brings silverware to Anfield.

Warnock in action for Liverpool

"Klopp is creating a legacy," he said. "He's trying to cement a long-term vision for Liverpool. He's bringing back the good times, he gets everything about the club, and people are enjoying coming again.

"His attitude is always relaxed, and he tries to pass it onto the players. He's just trying to be upbeat for the team, and the players transmit it onto the pitch.

"It would be a massive blow if they lost the final, but they're doing the right things, and the feeling is it won't be long until a trophy is delivered. There's a real optimism around Liverpool as a whole. Last season, there was a bit more uncertainty against Real Madrid, but due to the season Liverpool have had, they are a lot more confident this time around.

1:13 Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have been spurred on by last season's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid. Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have been spurred on by last season's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

"They know what preparation is needed and they're used to having that attention. Three European finals in four years is big for any club."

Warnock was also full of praise for Liverpool's attacking threat, and said Mohamed Salah has relished the challenge of trying to follow up his brilliant first season at the club.

"When you consider the pressure of trying to re-create what he did last year, he's done brilliantly," he said.

Klopp's Liverpool lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final last year

"He's now a world-known figure, an influential man, and he's taken all that pressure on. He enjoys the big stage and I think he'll relish this opportunity to show he's one of the best players in the world.

"Mane has also been incredible - he's been Liverpool's standout performer this season."