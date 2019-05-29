Jurgen Klopp dismisses links to Juventus manager job

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed any talk of him becoming the new manager or Juventus.

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici will not announce an appointment to replace Massimiliano Allegri before the Champions League final in the event that Jurgen Klopp or Mauricio Pochettino becomes an option, according to Sky in Italy.

However, the Liverpool boss was quick to dismiss rumours linking him with the role.

"Yes, of course Serie A is very attractive as a championship.There is nothing true, however, in the rumours that would tie me to Juventus.

"I hear some journalists talking about it but it's b******t. Italy is beautiful, I do not know the atmosphere of the games, however, because I have seen the matches only on television.

"Sometimes even without sound because I am only interested in the game and other aspects. Certainly Serie A is an attractive league."