Loris Karius did not cost Liverpool Champions League glory last year, says Alisson

Loris Karius was devastated after his mistakes saw Liverpool lose to Real Madrid last season

Alisson believes predecessor Loris Karius did not cost Liverpool Champions League glory against Real Madrid last season.

Jurgen Klopp's side will face Tottenham in Saturday's final hoping to vanquish the pain of their 3-1 defeat in Kiev last year.

That game saw Karius make two costly mistakes, inexplicably throwing the ball against Karim Benzema for Real Madrid's opener before fumbling Gareth Bale's hopeful effort late on.

But Alisson insists the defeat cannot solely be put down to the German's mistakes, insisting Liverpool win and lose as a team.

1:13 Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have been spurred on by last season's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have been spurred on by last season's Champions League defeat to Real Madrid

"I don't think you can put it one guy's shoulders," Alisson told ESPN. "The team has 11 guys.

"When we win, everyone wins. And when we lose, everyone loses. It wasn't Karius who lost that match, Liverpool did. This year we have a new opportunity."

Alisson joined Liverpool last summer as Karius' replacement but says he does not feel any additional pressure given the events of last year.

Alisson believes Karius was not at fault for Liverpool's defeat in Kiev last year

"We know the feeling of making a mistake in a competition as big as the Champions League; it's something that can stick with you for the rest of your career," Alisson admitted.

"But in life we always have the chance to make it better. I try to stay aware of everything.

"When I do something well, I don't let it get to my head. And when I make a mistake, I don't let it either."