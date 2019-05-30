Liverpool’s Alisson not guaranteed as Brazil’s first-choice says Claudio Taffarel

Brazil's goalkeeper coach Claudio Taffarel has been speaking about current keeper Alisson

Alisson may be Brazil's first-choice goalkeeper at the moment but he's being pushed hard by team-mate Ederson, admits Claudio Taffarel.

Much like their domestic sides Liverpool and Manchester City, there has been little between the two goalkeepers this season.

And although Liverpool's Alisson is currently No.1 with his country, Brazil goalkeeping coach Taffarel believes City's Ederson has improved dramatically to push him hard for a starting place.

"They both play in the same league. Both teams (Liverpool and Manchester City) are at the same level," Taffarel said.

"Alisson has had a sequence as a starting goalkeeper for a long time with the national squad.

"Maybe this could carry some weight but this is not a defined thing. I have seen a big growth of Ederson with the national squad."

1:06 Some of Alisson’s highlights this season as he is awarded the Premier League Golden Glove award for the highest number of clean sheets this season (21) Some of Alisson’s highlights this season as he is awarded the Premier League Golden Glove award for the highest number of clean sheets this season (21)

Taffarel also admits he will be a keen observer on Saturday as Alisson is expected to line up for Liverpool against Tottenham in the Champions League final.

"We will all be here watching and hoping that he has a good game, good saves, that he can help his team," added Taffarel.

"It will be a very interesting final, both teams deserved to be there.

"Tottenham was a team that never gave up. I think the Champions League (final) will be a great event and we will be tuning in, and I will be very nervous for Alisson."

After Saturday's final, Alisson is expected to travel to back to Brazil as the country hosts this year's Copa America with their opening game against Bolivia on June 15.