Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp defends 'unlucky' record ahead of Champions League final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has defended his "unlucky" record in cup finals ahead of his side's Champions League final against Tottenham.

Spanning back to his time in charge of Borussia Dortmund before he joined Liverpool in 2015, Klopp has lost at least one cup final in six of the previous seven seasons.

The most recent defeat came as Liverpool lost to Real Madrid in last year's Champions League final, but there are greater expectations upon the Premier League runners-up as they go up against a relatively-inexperienced Tottenham side in Madrid.

Liverpool face Tottenham in Madrid in Saturday's Champions League final

"If I would be the reason for losing six finals in a row, then everybody needs to worry really. So if that's not the case then we always have to have a chance and that's how we see it actually," Klopp said at his press conference on Friday.

"Since 2012, apart from 2017, I was with my team every year in the final. So we came there sometimes with luck in some moments, but most of the time because we had to go there, so I am probably in the moment world-record holder in the last seven years at least in winning semi-finals.

"I'm a normal human being, so if I would sit in the room and think it's all about me, I'm the reason, if I would see myself as a 'loser' or whatever, then we all would have a problem, but I don't see it like this.

"I think there can be moments that are lucky and unlucky and in the few finals I was part of we were never on the lucky side, it's true, but I cannot change that."

More to follow...