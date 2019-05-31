Jurgen Klopp 'perfect match' for Liverpool, says club owner John W Henry

5:39 Liverpool owner John Henry gave an exclusive interview to Sky Sports News ahead of the Champions League final in Madrid Liverpool owner John Henry gave an exclusive interview to Sky Sports News ahead of the Champions League final in Madrid

Jurgen Klopp is the "perfect match" for Liverpool as the club target their sixth European Cup/Champions League title, says Reds owner John W Henry.

Liverpool will face Tottenham in an all-English Champions League final - the Reds' second successive appearance in the European showpiece - in Madrid on Saturday.

Henry, whose Fenway Sports Group took charge of Liverpool in 2010, brought in Klopp as manager in October 2015 and the German has been instrumental in the club's re-emergence as one of the world's biggest forces.

Jurgen Klopp was appointed by Liverpool owner John Henry in 2015

Klopp will aim to win his first title in charge of Liverpool against Spurs at the Metropolitano, after leading the club to second place in the Premier League - the highest ever points tally for a runner-up in any of Europe's top five leagues.

Asked how pleased he was in the club's decision to appoint Klopp, Henry exclusively told Sky Sports News: "He made the right choice as well!

"It was a perfect match for his personality, his persona and the kind of football he wants to play.

"The players that we have acquired over the last couple of years have also been a perfect match."

Klopp's Liverpool lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final last year

Henry says there will be a continued push to invest in the playing squad this summer after they finished just one point behind league champions Manchester City, who he describes as an "unstoppable force", after a thrilling campaign.

"We are going to have a go. [But] we feel like we are strong already," he said.

"We haven't gone through that process yet because we are still playing but every year we have shown we are willing to invest in the right kind of players and do it the right way so that the club is sustainable."

Mohamed Salah has proved an excellent signing since he joined Liverpool from Roma in June 2017

Henry, speaking from Madrid, hailed the Liverpool fan base as a pivotal reason in why the club continues to be recognised as such a global powerhouse.

Asked whether he had a message for the players, Henry said: "I don't have a message for the players. They know what they are doing. They get that from Jurgen!

Liverpool overturned a 3-0 semi-final first-leg deficit to defeat Barcelona

"If I have a message it is for the fans. When I think of how special Anfield is and how special Liverpool is, everywhere around the world everyone is talking about Liverpool, it is because of the fan base.

"Similar to the Boston Red Sox. We have such an incredible fan base. Such a literate and passionate fan base that when you watch what goes on at Anfield it makes you want to root for this club."

Henry says Liverpool were motivated by "unfinished business" after losing to Real Madrid in Kiev last year but admits victory this weekend would not make amends for missing out on the league title.

Liverpool pushed Manchester City to the final day of the Premier League season in the title race

"They are different. It doesn't make up for it but not winning the Premier League this year means it is an even larger goal next year.

"Sort of like going back to the Champions League final this year was something that our team set their minds to. We will be set on winning [the league] next year."

Follow the Champions League final on Sky Sports

You can follow all of the action of Tottenham vs Liverpool from the Wanda Metropolitano on the Sky Sports app and skysports.com with our dedicated Champions League final live blog, which will feature the best build-up, commentary and reaction from Madrid.

The Champions League final will take place on June 1, 2019; Kick-off is at 8pm.