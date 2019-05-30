Jurgen Klopp 'kicks backsides' in Liverpool training ahead of Champions League final

Jurgen Klopp has been preparing his side to face Tottenham in the Champions League final on Saturday

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is pushing his side hard in training to maintain standards ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Tottenham.

Klopp will be looking to win his first silverware as Liverpool manager after three final defeats in his four seasons at the club, including last year's 3-1 Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid in Kiev.

Ahead of Saturday's all-English showdown in Madrid, Klopp has been working his team hard in training to ensure they do not suffer disappointment again.

"I have to kick their backsides in training, I have to push them, I have to keep them awake," he told liverpoolfc.com.

"I couldn't be prouder of the boys, but we are not in the moment to feel it. It's a moment to really feel each muscle and it's important we really say: 'OK, come on, we need everything to do it because we want it'."

Doubles from both Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Origi secured an incredible 4-3 aggregate victory against Barcelona in the semi-final, after losing 3-0 in the Nou Camp in the first leg.

Mohamed Salah looks set to return after missing the semi-final second leg through injury

Klopp added: "For me, the key moment in that game was kick-off; they passed the ball back and we jumped on them.

"I described it to the boys as [being] like lions who had not been fed for eight weeks. I was like 'Wow! OK, that's a good start. That's how it can work'. And then we scored and then it was an open game, I would say."

Despite narrowly missing out on a maiden Premier League title to Manchester City after accumulating 97 points in a stunning season, Klopp remains proud of his team's development as they establish themselves as a European superpower.

"Quite a lot of times, I was really touched by what the boys did, scoring the goals we scored, fighting the fights we fought and all that stuff," said Klopp.

Liverpool have scored 22 goals in this season's Champions League

"It was special and of course you can't always do it like this. We have a lot of potential in the team and the boys mixed it up with an attitude I never saw before - and that's just outstanding. And that's what I meant when I said they are 'mentality monsters'.

"We see our development, we know what we do, we improve so much it's unbelievable. If there was a prize for the biggest development in the last 12 months then it's going to the Reds, that's how it is.

"The boys did a really amazing job, but we get that it's about winning competitions, so for us we want to win the competition and if not then be as close as possible.

"That's pretty much, apart from winning, the best thing that can happen - be as close as possible because that makes things rather reachable than unreachable - that's very important."

If you're reading on skysports.com comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.