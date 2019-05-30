Divock Origi says he is ready for 'whatever role' Jurgen Klopp gives him in Champions League final

Divock Origi says he is ready for whichever role Jurgen Klopp chooses in Saturday’s Champions League final, as Liverpool aim to win the competition for a sixth time.

The Belgian forward has become an unlikely hero for the Reds this season, with crucial goals over Everton and Newcastle in the Premier League, as well as two in the remarkable semi-final win over Barcelona.

Usually limited to substitute appearances for the most part, Origi said he is ready to step in should Roberto Firmino not be fit enough to feature.

"I'm ready to play whatever role the coach wants me to play," Origi told Sky Sports News. "Everyone is excited for this final and personally, I'll be as fit and as ready mentally as possible to do whatever I can do."

Liverpool reached last season's Champions League final, losing 3-1 to Real Madrid in Kiev, but Origi said the team is better in a number of ways this year.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final last year

"We've made a lot of steps as a team, when you look at a couple of years ago.

"There is now more experience, more stability, more unity, more talent, so we're using all these things and in the future it's just about focusing on doing the right things."

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham stand in Liverpool's way, and with Klopp's side having finished 26 points ahead of Spurs and beaten them twice in the league this season, the favourites tag is something Origi and his team-mates have to live with.

But the 24-year-old said Liverpool fans are always expectant and that not letting the occasion get to them is the most important thing.

"In a big club like Liverpool there is always going to be big expectations," said Origi. "But as a professional you have to close that off, it's important to stay focused on the right things.

"I've experienced finals like these from the outside.

"There are a lot of talks going on, which make it good for a final, but it's something as a player you need to cut yourself off from."

Should Origi once again prove to be Liverpool's match winner, he may well earn himself a new contract, with his current deal expiring in 2020.

But the forward was cagey on whether anything was in the pipeline at this stage.

"That's a good question for the coach or the club," Origi said.