Xherdan Shaqiri: I want to stay at Liverpool

Xherdan Shaqiri wants to remain at Liverpool

Xherdan Shaqiri has dismissed speculation linking him with a summer move away from Liverpool by declaring his desire to remain with the newly-crowned European champions.

The Switzerland international has seen his first-team opportunities restricted since arriving from Stoke for £13m last summer - but featured in the Reds' 4-0 Champions League semi-final victory over Barcelona.

Shaqiri was an unused substitute in the 2-0 final victory over Tottenham in Madrid on Saturday and, despite reports linking him with move away, the 27-year-old says he remains fully committed to Liverpool.

"I'm at Liverpool FC, the best club in Europe," Shaqiri told Goal and SPOX.

Liverpool's players enjoyed a triumphant return to Merseyside after winning the Champions League

"The manager has many good options and has to decide who can play. I knew before my transfer that the competition here is very tough.

"I have a long-term contract and I definitely will stay."

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

As well as keeping an eye on Sky Sports News, make sure you don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the return of the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across SkySports.com and the Sky Sports App.

If reading on skysports.com, comment below to get involved in the debate, but please adhere to our House Rules. If you wish to report any comment, simply click on the down arrow next to the offending comment and click 'Report'.