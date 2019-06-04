Jurgen Klopp wanted by Franz Beckenbauer at Bayern Munich after Champions League win

Franz Beckenbauer wants Jurgen Klopp to return to Germany with Bayern Munich in the future

Germany legend Franz Beckenbauer has expressed his desire for Jurgen Klopp to become Bayern Munich manager in the future.

Klopp guided Liverpool to their sixth European Cup on Saturday, with the Reds defeating Premier League rivals Tottenham 2-0 in the final in Madrid.

Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group have already said they are keen to extend Klopp's contract at Anfield, which currently expires in 2022.

Klopp won two German titles with Borussia Dortmund prior to joining Liverpool in 2015 and Beckenbauer says he wants the 51-year-old to make a return to the Bundesliga with Bayern.

Germany and Bayern Munich legend Franz Beckenbauer

"I want nothing more than to see Klopp come to Bayern one day, it would be a good fit," Beckenbauer, who won five German titles with Bayern as a player and coach, told German newspaper Bild.

"Jurgen brought a new type of football to Germany... what he began in Dortmund, he has refined in Liverpool."

Beckenbauer, who is honorary president of Bayern, also questioned why Klopp would want to remain working in England for the long-term.

Klopp celebrates winning the Champions League with Liverpool on Saturday

He added: "I think that a job in England robs you of energy. As a manager in the Premier League, you have more responsibility than as a coach in the Bundesliga.

"With the two cup competitions and the slightly larger league, the amount of games is considerably higher than it is in Germany."

Klopp, however, is showing no signs of fatigue and he insists his long-term future lies at Anfield.

"I like Franz [Beckenbauer] - and he likes me, but I have a long-term contract at Liverpool," Klopp told Bild. "I would rather he said that than him saying and thinking that I cannot be Bayern manager.

"However, both Bayern and Borussia Dortmund have very good coaches. And what could be in five years or more, I do not know.

"Maybe there will be completely different coaches that qualify."

