Daniel Sturridge coy on Liverpool future following Champions League final win against Tottenham

Sturridge joined Liverpool in 2013 from Chelsea

Daniel Sturridge says he wants to enjoy Liverpool's Champions League glory rather than talk about his future, with his contract set to expire at the end of June.

The 29-year-old striker was an unused substitute in Saturday's 2-0 Champions League final win against Tottenham.

"I feel like it has been an incredible time and I am not going to talk about next season or anything," he said.

Sturridge celebrates winning his first piece of silverware at Liverpool

"What's important now is celebrating something so momentous, something we were striving for, working for a long time. To finally win something is amazing.

"It's my second time [winning the Champions League]. It's almost similar. The one with Chelsea was the first in the club's history and this is the first under this manager, so it's a similar kind of feeling."

2:51 Around half a million people welcomed Liverpool home after their Champions League final win over Tottenham Around half a million people welcomed Liverpool home after their Champions League final win over Tottenham

While at Liverpool, Sturridge has lost three cup finals and narrowly missed out on winning two Premier League titles. He believes the pain of those difficult moments helped his team-mates get over the line in Madrid.

"The difference is that the heartache never goes away, you always think about it," he added. "There is a difference between experiencing losses and experiencing wins.

"When you win there is elation and you don't look at mistakes so much. When you lose you think about anything and everything you could have done right and what you did wrong and you learn from that.

"Once you win one, you hope the floodgates open and you continue winning. It's that culture of getting over the finishing line."

Sturridge scored four goals in 27 appearances during the 2018-19 season

Sturridge started just two of Liverpool's 12 Champions League games this season, and he thinks the fringe players in the squad have made a valuable contribution towards the club's success.

"The belief in the group, the togetherness, there's no egos, there's banter," he said. "I contributed - even the players who haven't played a minute.

"There are guys who have been on the bench and haven't played a single minute but they have been a part of it.

"From training, to acting like the opposition that we have been playing against, to doing a job, to sacrificing themselves and the way that they play just to train to do a job on the training field to help them prepare themselves the best way that they can. It's amazing."