Jurgen Klopp sings Salt-N-Pepa classic after Liverpool's Champions League win

Jurgen Klopp celebrated Liverpool's Champions League final victory in style by singing his own rendition of Salt-N-Pepa's classic hit "Let's Talk About Sex".

After losing the previous six finals of his managerial career, Klopp guided Liverpool to their sixth European Cup success with a 2-0 win over Tottenham in Madrid on Saturday night.

Klopp admitted it was one of the best nights of his life as he secured his first piece of silverware with the Reds, and he celebrated by breaking into song during a post-match interview with Norwegian broadcaster Viasport Football.

The German changed the lyrics of Salt-N-Pepa's classic hit "Let's Talk About Sex" to refer to Liverpool's sixth victory in the competition.

"There are always a couple of people who can tell you 'yeah but they didn't win'", he said.

"So now, let's talk about six, baby. Let's talk about you and me. Let's talk about all the good things and the bad things that may be. Let's talk about six."

