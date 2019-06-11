Liverpool's sixth Champions League trophy on display at Anfield

1:14 The Champions League trophy was back at Anfield and Liverpool fans couldn't wait to see it The Champions League trophy was back at Anfield and Liverpool fans couldn't wait to see it

Liverpool fans queued up to see the club's sixth Champions League trophy up close after it went on display at Anfield.

The European Cup is being displayed in the Kop Bar every day this week from 10am-8pm, and plenty of supporters have turned up for their chance to get a photograph next to the silverware.

Liverpool secured their sixth European Cup success with a 2-0 win over Tottenham in Madrid, ending manager Jurgen Klopp's run of six finals without victory.

Jurgen Klopp guided Liverpool to their sixth European Cup success

They narrowly missed out on the Premier League title despite a record-breaking 97 points for a second-placed side, but John Gibbons from the fanzine and podcast The Anfield Wrap is optimistic about next season.

"I think we just need a little bit more strength in depth and a little bit more quality off the bench," he said.

"You look at those draws last season and you ask how can you turn two or three of those into wins? I think it's just a little bit more firepower and being able to rest forward players like Manchester City can, but why wouldn't you want to come to Liverpool now?

"That's the beauty of it, you're not begging players to come here, you're not throwing money at them like we maybe had to in the past. You're saying 'come and join the European champions, come and play for these amazing fans'. It's a pretty good sell."

Watch the video at the top of the page to see Liverpool supporters getting up close and personal with the Champions League trophy, as well as John Gibbons' view on next season.