Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana insists he is not leaving the club

Adam Lallana managed just five Premier League starts last season

Adam Lallana says he has no intention of leaving Liverpool this summer.

The only winners' medal Lallana had to his name prior to last weekend's Champions League triumph was the 2010 Johnstone's Paint Trophy triumph with Southampton.

But the 31-year-old finally got his hands on some silverware as a Liverpool player on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp's Reds beat Tottenham 2-0 to lift the Champions League.

It was an unforgettable moment at the end of a frustrating season for the England international, leading to some reports that a summer exit from Anfield was on the cards.

Yet Lallana insists that Saturday was not the end of his Liverpool story, merely the start of what he is confident will be a successful new chapter.

"It's pinch yourself stuff. And more to come, a lot more to come," said Lallana.

"I've got a year left on my contract. I'll be back, I'll be training through the summer.

"I am as eager as ever to get fit because I know when I'm fit I've got a lot to give and I can get in this team."

Asked if he was staying given the frequent speculation about his future, Lallana said: "Yeah. Absolutely no question about it. I couldn't be happier here, winning Champions Leagues.

"I know my ability and I know what I can give. And the gaffer and his staff and the recruitment guys have all made it clear they know I have a big part to play with what's to come next, so I'm buzzing with that.

"No question my future is here and I can't wait for what's next."