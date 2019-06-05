Divock Origi hoping for 'positive' Liverpool talks on new deal

1:02 Divock Origi says he and his representatives will hold talks with Liverpool over a new contract once the international break is over Divock Origi says he and his representatives will hold talks with Liverpool over a new contract once the international break is over

Divock Origi is hoping to hold "positive" talks with Liverpool over a new deal at the club in the next few weeks.

Despite the 24-year-old starting just six games this season, the forward came off the bench to score a number of crucial goals - including ones against Barcelona and Tottenham in the Champions League semi-final and final respectively.

The Belgium international is out of contract next summer with Liverpool initially looking to offer only a year's extension to the player.

However, Origi's recent performances, as well as his overall attitude, now suggests a long-term deal could be on the table.

Although Origi is hopeful a new long-term deal could be reached, he was remaining tight-lipped ahead of Belgium's European Qualifier double-header against Kazakhstan and Scotland this week.

"The next few weeks we'll have to sit down and see what the future holds," Origi told Sky Sports.

"For now I just want to focus on these last few games (with Belgium) and then see after that.

"I want to speak to the club and my people internally before going public but hopefully the talks between me, the club and my people will be positive."

Divock Origi scored some crucial goals for Liverpool during their Champions League triumph

Whether Origi does extend his stay at Anfield or not he is in no doubt Liverpool winning the Premier League is the "big goal" next season.

"It's a big goal which we want to make steps towards," added Origi. "This year's experience and the Champions League win will help us and it would be nice to win it.

"But also let's just enjoy what we have done (winning the Champions League) and then reset some goals ready for next season."