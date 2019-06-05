Jurgen Klopp is the perfect fit for Liverpool, says Jurgen Klinsmann

Jurgen Klopp celebrates winning the Champions League with Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp's background and personality makes him the "perfect fit" for Liverpool, according to Jurgen Klinsmann.

Klopp picked up his first trophy since taking charge at Liverpool in October 2015 when defeating Tottenham to seal the club's sixth European Cup crown on Saturday, rounding off a remarkable season that saw the team amass 97 Premier League points.

With celebrations still very much in full swing on Merseyside, former Germany coach Klinsmann believes his fellow countryman's upbringing is in-keeping with the principles Liverpool adhere to.

0:12 Klopp celebrated Liverpool's Champions League victory in style by singing his own rendition of Salt-N-Pepa's classic hit Klopp celebrated Liverpool's Champions League victory in style by singing his own rendition of Salt-N-Pepa's classic hit

"He's just a person you want to wish him well. He puts so much energy in there, so much effort and hard work in there, on all sides of the game," Klinsmann told the Mirror .

"The way he won over the people in Liverpool and the way he became one of them, it just deserves then, the end result, meaning now this very special title.

"Klopp fits Liverpool so perfectly because his background is very humble.

2:51 Around half a million people welcomed Liverpool home after their Champions League final win over Tottenham Around half a million people welcomed Liverpool home after their Champions League final win over Tottenham

"His background it's blue collar, hardworking, they live and die for their club and so, his whole life basically was always very, very closely connected to the people, to the neighbourhoods."

Klopp will not rest his laurels even so soon after Champions League success, according to Klinsmann, who believes the Liverpool boss will already be eyeing more trophies to come.

"He's a workaholic because that's in our blood where we come from. He's sponge, that always wants to learn and always wants to look at what is next…and it never gets saturated," Klinsmann added.

"One thing is for sure he will never, ever rest. Winning the Champions League final now, the first thought of him a day later will be, 'how do I win this next year?'