Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno to leave Liverpool this summer

Daniel Sturridge will leave Liverpool

Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno will leave Liverpool this summer when their contracts expire.

Sturridge joined the club from Chelsea in January 2013, scoring 67 goals in 160 appearances for Liverpool, while Moreno played 141 times after moving to Merseyside from Sevilla in August 2014.

Both have struggled for game time in recent seasons but manager Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to the pair, who leave Anfield as Champions League winners following Saturday's 2-0 win over Tottenham.

Alberto Moreno is to leave Liverpool

"The most important words to say to these two remarkable players is 'thank you'," Klopp told the club's website.

"They were here when I arrived as manager and during that period they - as much as anyone - helped to establish us as a team that would be heading in the right direction. Without them we wouldn't be the team and club we are in this moment.

"I wish both players nothing but success and joy wherever their journey takes them next. Whoever has them next will be so lucky to have these outstanding personalities in their ranks.

Daniel Sturridge stands alongside Jurgen Klopp

"We will miss them of course, but we can say farewell with the best words possible: Guys, you leave as European Champions."

Sturridge scored four goals in 27 appearances for Liverpool last season but has not found the net since September.

However, Klopp hailed the 29-year-old as a "modern-day Liverpool great" and praised his leadership skills in the dressing room.

1:40 Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson were the first two off the plane with the Champions League trophy as Liverpool returned home following their success in Madrid Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson were the first two off the plane with the Champions League trophy as Liverpool returned home following their success in Madrid

"Daniel has earned the right to be considered a modern-day Liverpool great, I would think," he said. "He came to the club while we were trying to rebuild and re-establish ourselves. Some of the goals he has scored for Liverpool were so, so, so important.

"He is one of the best finishers I have ever seen in my life. He scores goals you think could and should not be possible. Again, like many players in my squad, Daniel has had to be patient and contribute when asked during games, but even this season he has played a vital role.

"What maybe is missed on the outside of the club by many is what a great leader Daniel is in our dressing room. He is smart, confident and not afraid to speak up when he thinks there is something that needs adapting to help the team. He has been great with many of the younger players also, so he has been so important to our progression here."

Klopp also believes the "world class" Moreno will earn a recall to the Spanish national team in the future.

"Alberto is a person whose personality is reflected in how he plays," he said. "Full of life, full of energy, always positive. An unbelievable character who is always willing to give all of himself for the team.

"I know this season, and the end of the last, maybe the minutes on the pitch he would have wanted and deserved were not there, but his contribution did not diminish. How he was in training kept the entire group on their toes. Albie is world class and I know he will be back in the Spain national team in the not too distant future."

