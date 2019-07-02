Liverpool Women to join Jurgen Klopp's side for pre-season

Liverpool Women will be joining Jurgen Klopp's side for their first pre-season tour

Liverpool Women are to join Jurgen Klopp's side for their first pre-season tour of the United States later this month.

The squad will travel on the same flight as their male counterparts and their activities will mirror those of the men with a training camp and matches at Notre Dame University, against Cleveland Ambassadors, in Indiana and New York Athletic at Boston University for specially-invited guests.

They will also go to New York, like Klopp's side, to take part in community activities before attending the men's game against Sporting in Yankee Stadium.

"I'm absolutely delighted we are returning to the USA this summer with not one but two LFC teams," said chief executive Peter Moore.

"Ensuring LFC Women could embark on their first ever tour of America is another sign of our commitment to the 'two teams but one club' ethos."

Liverpool hope the tour will continue to raise the profile of the women's game by building on the huge interest in the FIFA Women's World Cup in France.

"This is my fourth year attending the LFC pre-season tour with the men's team," said manager Vicky Jepson.

"However, this year is extra special with it being the first time the women's team has been included and we are now travelling as one big football family."