Liverpool needed break to reset and come back stronger, says Divock Origi

Divock Origi says Liverpool have come back to pre-season refreshed after a long, hard campaign last time out

Divock Origi believes it was important for Liverpool's squad to rest and recharge over the summer, as they prepare to chase more silverware this season.

Liverpool's first team have returned to training in the last few days as they get ready to embark on a pre-season tour of North America next week.

Speaking on his first day back at the club's Melwood training ground, Origi said: "I think it's always good to rest and just to relax.

"I think mentally we needed it because it was a long season, a good season. We're recharged now and happy to be back."

Liverpool won their sixth European title against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid in June, but fell short in the Premier League as Manchester City pipped them to the title by a point.

Origi scored in Liverpool's Champions League final win over Tottenham

Origi came off the bench to score in the Champions League final victory over Spurs, and he declared the club are keen to build upon their success and hungry for more trophies.

"It always gives you the will to win more" the Belgian striker added.

"I saw Sir Kenny Dalglish after the game [in Madrid] and he said the first [trophy] is nice, but the second one is even more special. We will try to go for a second one and win as much as possible."

"There is a lot of potential in this team, we have everything here.

"We've made steps in our development, everyone is a year older, we have experience of winning a cup, so I think we come back stronger and with even more hunger."