Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster will feel like new signings, says Georginio Wijnaldum

Georginio Wijnaldum believes the return of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster from injury could negate the need for transfer signings this summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was ruled out of the majority of last season with knee ligament damage, while Brewster missed most of the campaign after undergoing multiple operations for ankle and knee injuries.

The pair have both returned to full fitness and featured for Liverpool in their pre-season wins over Tranmere and Bradford.

Liverpool have only signed 17-year-old defender Sepp van den Berg so far this summer, but Wijnaldum reckons both Brewster and Oxlade-Chamberlain can have the impact of new signings.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returned Liverpool training in March

When asked about the lack of signings, Wijnaldum told Sky Sports News: "It's always difficult to say. You have to look at how the season would go, if it goes well then people will not talk about it, if it doesn't then people will say we had to sign new players.

"Until now it has gone well, a few players who were injured have returned to the team. That feels like new already.

"It's for Liverpool to sign players or to decide that we don't have to sign players. We just have to do our work on the pitch."

Wijnaldum says he is relishing the extra competition in Liverpool's midfield which Oxlade-Chamberlain will provide.

"That's what you have at a big club like Liverpool. I don't think it will be different at other big clubs, it's a good sign," he added.

There have been suggestions that Liverpool's striking options could require strengthening following the departure of Daniel Sturridge but Wijnaldum hopes Brewster can follow in the example of Trent Alexander-Arnold and provide a first-team solution form within the club's academy.

"We all know what his [Brewster's] qualities are, he is a good player," he added.

"We knew that before he got injured but now he has had a really good impact in pre-season so far. Hopefully he can stay fit and help the team to go further.

"What we are trying to do now is make the players ready when they get the chance. They train as much as possible with us, we trying to help them learn. When the chance comes they must be ready."