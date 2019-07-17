Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirms Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Alisson's return date

Mohamed Salah is yet to return for pre-season training with Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker will return for pre-season ahead of the club's summer training camp in France.

The trio have been given an extended break away from the squad due to their international commitments this summer.

Firmino and Alisson helped Brazil win the Copa America title earlier this month, while Salah featured for Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool are currently on a pre-season tour of the United States but will return to Europe for a summer training camp in France later this month. They face Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 4.

"Mo and the Brazilians will come for Evian," Klopp told the club's website.

"It means then we have nearly a week until City [in the Community Shield], a strong 12 days until Norwich and then 15 or 16 days until Chelsea [in the Super Cup].

"We have to see. The good thing is, when you have a short break you don't lose a lot. They needed three weeks and so we told them [to take it], but they train now again already.

"I would have preferred it if they had come back after a week, but that would make absolutely no sense! So, [they have] these three weeks and then we will have them here for pre-season."

Sadio Mane will contest the Africa Cup of Nations final with Senegal against Algeria on Friday.

Klopp says Liverpool will wait to assess the winger before deciding if he will be available for the City match.

"With Sadio, we have to see about him after the final - how he is feeling and stuff like that," Klopp said.

"It will be really difficult. Sixteen days before we play City, his season is finished. We will have to make a decision, but we haven't made it yet."