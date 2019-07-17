Rhian Brewster is reminiscent of Ian Rush and Robbie Fowler, says Jason McAteer

0:59 Jason McAteer has claimed Rhian Bewster 'looks the part' after impressing in Liverpool's opening two friendlies Jason McAteer has claimed Rhian Bewster 'looks the part' after impressing in Liverpool's opening two friendlies

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has said striker Rhian Brewster is reminiscent of club legends Ian Rush and Robbie Fowler.

Brewster has scored three goals in Liverpool's opening two pre-season fixtures and, after recovering from a long injury lay-off, McAteer believes it could be a breakthrough season for the 19-year-old.

Rush scored 346 goals during his time at Anfield, with Fowler netting 183. They won a combined five league titles, three European trophies four FA Cups and seven League Cups, earning the duo hero status at Merseyside.

McAteer told Sky Sports News: "His progression is coming along nicely, it's a great learning curve for him. He's had that injury but he now looks like he's fully fit and come back from it.

0:59 Jason McAteer has claimed Rhian Bewster 'looks the part' after impressing in Liverpool's opening two friendlies Jason McAteer has claimed Rhian Bewster 'looks the part' after impressing in Liverpool's opening two friendlies

"You can see bits of Rushy [Ian Rush] in him, the way he runs, the way he closes people down. Also, bits of Robbie Fowler in his finishing.

"If he turns out half as good as those two, I'm sure we've got a real player on our hands!"

Brewster picked up the FIFA U17 World Cup Golden Boot when England won the tournament in 2017, alerting clubs to his goalscoring prowess.

He turned down the chance to move to Germany, where both Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig were interested, before signing a new contract with the Reds last year.

Robbie Fowler scored 183 goals in his Liverpool career

Brewster was included the Liverpool squad for their Champions League final victory, with Jurgen Klopp saying he has "planned an important role for him" next season.

McAteer, who made 100 appearances for the club himself, thinks these opportunities could be extremely beneficial to the teenager's growth.

"Mixing with the first-team lads will do him no harm and the experience he'll gain from being here on tour will be great for him," he said.

0:33 Jurgen Klopp says he does not expect much transfer activity at the club, as Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain return from injury Jurgen Klopp says he does not expect much transfer activity at the club, as Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain return from injury

"You don't quite know how they're going to settle when they're in and amongst that big crowd, but at the minute he looks the part.

"He's moving in the right direction - he's athletic, he's quick, he likes to hang on the shoulder."

Brewster has previously thanked Klopp for his support, especially during his time on the sidelines due to injury.

The Liverpool boss is continuing to put faith into him, starting him in both pre-season games against Tranmere and Bradford, where Brewster impressed.

1:00 Highlights of Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Tranmere Highlights of Liverpool's pre-season friendly against Tranmere

"I watched him against Tranmere really closely, and when the ball comes into him he makes the ball stick; his decision-making his really, really good," said McAteer.

"He's not frightened to have a pop when it opens up for him.

"He looks very, very good, but he's still got a long way to go."