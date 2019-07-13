Barcelona sending mixed messages over Philippe Coutinho future, says Kia Joorabchian

Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a move way from the Nou Camp

Philippe Coutinho's agent Kia Joorabchian says he is getting mixed messages from Barcelona regarding the future of the Brazilian attacking midfielder.

Joorabchian says Barcelona have assured him they are not planning to sell Coutinho but claims he has also heard that his client is being offered to other clubs by a representative with close ties to the Catalan club.

"The information from Barcelona is rather mixed," Joorabchian told Sky Sports News.

Reports in Spain claim Barcelona's new signing Antoine Griezmann will be handed Coutinho's number seven shirt

"We had a meeting last week with the president [Josep] Bartomeu and other directors, and they told us he was absolutely not for sale, that they have never spoken about the boy leaving, that they had never offered him to any club.

"Although there is a guy that works for them called Andre Cury, who apparently has been touting him about - but the president has told us he is categorically not for sale."

South American football expert Tim Vickery believes Philippe Coutinho has little chance of succeeding at Barcelona as he was bought for a role he cannot fulfil

Coutinho joined Barcelona in a £142m deal from Liverpool in January 2018 but has found it difficult to win over the Blaugrana faithful.

He scored five goals and made three assists in 34 league appearances last season but was booed and heckled on a number of occasions by Barcelona fans.

Phil Thompson says Philippe Coutinho is not loved at Barcelona as he was at Liverpool, and would bring the Brazilian back to Anfield 'in a heartbeat'

The Brazil international still has many admirers in the Premier League but Joorabchian hinted a return to Liverpool is the only English move Coutinho would potentially consider.

"I think Liverpool lies very, very deeply in his heart," he said. "He was a big fan of them throughout the campaign [last season].

"He was wishing for them to win the title and he has a very strong affinity there so I think it will be very difficult for him to go to a direct competitor of Liverpool from a personal standpoint."

