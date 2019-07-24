Jurgen Klopp rubbishes Gareth Bale to Liverpool talk

1:20 Jurgen Klopp says Gareth Bale would be 'outstandingly expensive' and dismissed any talk of a bid from Liverpool Jurgen Klopp says Gareth Bale would be 'outstandingly expensive' and dismissed any talk of a bid from Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed any talk of Liverpool making a move for Gareth Bale this summer and says they need a team rather than individuals.

The Real Madrid star appears certain to depart the Bernabeu after a public fall-out with manager Zinedine Zidane, who said it was "best for everyone" if Bale left.

Bale has subsequently been linked with a big money move to China, but could yet remain in Europe if a potential buyer is willing to meet his high wage demands.

'Bale will be outstandingly expensive'

Speaking to the media earlier this week, former Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince suggested Liverpool should look to sign the Wales international, but Klopp has told Sky Sports News that he is more than happy with the players he currently has.

Talking ahead of their pre-season match against Sporting Lisbon - which you can follow live on the Sky Sports website and app - Klopp said: "These fantastic football players have some strange ideas. I respect them all so much, but they probably only say these things because somebody asked them.

"Bale is a Real Madrid player and if he leaves it will be outstandingly expensive and big wages.

"He is an outstanding player, I like him a lot but it is not about him. You have to create a team. A team is not a collection of the best individual players, they have to work together.

"Liverpool is a long-term project. The team is really good. Will there be difficult situations? Probably. There would be if we bring in a new player, or two or three. I didn't say we won't do anything, it is going to be a big window for sure but people don't think about the people who are already in.

"Sometimes you have to calm the situation down, pay your bills, have a normal life and live in the house before you build a new one."

No rush over new contract

Klopp was also keen to calm any talk of extending his own contract at Anfield. The Liverpool boss has three years remaining on his current deal and is yet to offer any indication that he will stay beyond 2022.

"I still don't understand these questions," he said. "Let's play this season. If it is good then we are all happy, if it is not then a few people will be happy that I don't have a seven-year contract here.

"There is enough time. I have never planned in my life for the next four or five years because it doesn't make sense.

"What happens in between here and then, let's make the decision when it is the right moment. I don't have the feeling that this is the right moment to even think about it."