Liverpool unable to spend 'crazy money' this summer, says Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is still in the market for new recruits ahead of the summer

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool remain in the market for new players, but admits the club are unable to spend "crazy money".

Klopp is yet to add any major signings to his squad ahead of the new season, with young Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg his only summer addition.

Manchester City and Tottenham have both broken their transfer records during the close season, but Klopp says he is not worried about Liverpool's lack of spending and insists he is happy to find solutions from within his existing squad.

"It's not easy," Klopp told the Liverpool Echo. "I said last year that to improve the team is not easy with reasonable money. With crazy money, you always can do it - okay, you pay whatever you want, then it's possible.

"We are not a club like that. We cannot do that. We are really wealthy but we cannot do what some other teams are doing. That's how it is.

Klopp led Liverpool to the Champions League last season

"But we don't have to. We have to find solutions during the season. Yes, you find sometimes the solution in the transfer market and we have done that. I don't have to name the players, everybody knows. But otherwise you have to find the solutions on the training ground and that's what we do now.

"We are still looking, but it will not be the [biggest] transfer window of LFC. It just will be a transfer window. We will see what we do, and if we haven't done anything by the end it will be for different reasons.

"It's about using this team. In the transfer window, you have to build a team that you think you want to go into the season with. But I have that team already. If we can bring somebody else in that makes it even better, we will see. But if not, this team is already there. And again we will have to find solutions at different moments."

