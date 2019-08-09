Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp impressed by 'lively' Norwich

5:15 Jurgen Klopp was delighted with his side's opening hour against Norwich, but says they need to control the game better in future matches Jurgen Klopp was delighted with his side's opening hour against Norwich, but says they need to control the game better in future matches

Jurgen Klopp was impressed by 'lively' Norwich after Liverpool beat them 4-1 in the opening game of the Premier League season, but admits his side have work to do.

Liverpool ran away with the first half, going 4-0 ahead inside 42 minutes, but an improved Norwich side pulled a goal back in the second period and gave their hosts something to think about.

It was a performance that impressed Liverpool manager Klopp, who says his side should have done more to control the game at Anfield.

Klopp told Sky Sports: "It [the scoreline] tells the story of the first 60 minutes. We were really sharp from the first whistle, we did what we wanted to do and we scored goals. Norwich are good and now a lot more people know it.

"They showed up and it was difficult for them in the first 60 minutes but after that, staying that cheeky and staying that lively is impressive. It was really good and there are so many good, young players in that squad. I liked a lot what they did.

"But for us, it is the early stages as well. We have to learn some things that are not completely new, and if someone had told us before the game we were going to win 4-1, we would have taken it.

"But we should have controlled the game more and kept the ball. It is normal when you're not physically at your highest level and you lose a bit of your concentration. They were good but we deserved the three points, which is the most important. I'm very happy with the start, but the Alisson situation is a shadow on that game. He is injured, we have to see how much."

Too many Norwich chances?

Norwich had five shots on target against one of the best defensive sides from last season - a good achievement at Anfield - but the number is not something that is a worry for Klopp.

"It's something you have to work on. We had this difficult pre-season and I think we've lasted well over two games considering that," he added.

Teemu Pukki scored Norwich's first goal back in the Premier League

"There's a lot of space for improvement but a lot of things were there today as well. You know that you start the season and you use the things that are already there and work on the other things.

"The next game, it's a different one against Chelsea, and we have to defend really well, but we defended in a lot of moments [against Norwich].

"The main problem today defensively was the reaction to the second balls. We won all the headers but none of the second balls in the first half and that kills you. They were really good and have really interesting young players, but in the end, you have to deal with it in these different situations.

"Usually a team is more impressed by a 4-0, but they were not too much. More respect for them, if they play like this and they can keep that then they will have a good future."

'New season, so no trophy'

Liverpool basked in the glory of their sixth European Cup triumph ahead of kick-off, but there was one thing missing from the celebrations - the Champions League trophy itself.

Asked for a reason as to why the trophy was not paraded in front of the fans inside Anfield, Klopp replied: "Nobody told me I had to. Is that what you do usually?

Jurgen Klopp

"I touched the European Cup on the matchday, the day after and not since. There is no reason for it. I know how it feels and people know what it looks like.

"If somebody expected that then someone should have told me, but I'm pretty sure I wouldn't have done it because we are in a new season. Nobody has to congratulate me anymore. Everybody is doing it - I am really fine. It's time to play the new season."

