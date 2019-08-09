Alisson Becker to miss Liverpool's European Super Cup final date with Chelsea

Alisson leaves the pitch following an off-the-ball injury

Alisson Becker was forced off in Liverpool's opening Premier League game of the season with a calf injury and will now miss Wednesday's European Super Cup final.

The European champions were 3-0 up against Norwich when Alisson went down after his left leg buckled as he prepared to take a 36th-minute goal kick.

Alisson needed medical attention before being substituted

The Brazil international was replaced by Adrian, who was handed a surprise debut for his new club after only joining Liverpool earlier this week as a free agent following his release from West Ham at the end of last season.

Liverpool went on to beat Norwich 4-1, and after the game boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed Alisson will miss the European Super Cup final against Europa League winners Chelsea in Istanbul on Wednesday night.

"It's a calf injury," Klopp said.

"He felt as if something hit him from the back. He won't be ready for Wednesday, I can say that already.

"It is not good but we will find a solution and move on," added the German.

Liverpool visit Southampton for their next Premier League game on Saturday August 17.

Speaking during his post-match press conference, Klopp added: "It's not good for us. We have to see how serious it is. It's a calf, that's it. He couldn't carry on, that's not a good sign. From all of my experience he will not play (in the Super Cup final against Chelsea). He is injured, I cannot say how much until the scan, but he is injured."

Alisson is embraced by boss Jurgen Klopp after hobbling off

