Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk among four Liverpool players on UEFA awards shortlist

Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk are both in the running for UEFA awards

Liverpool dominate the Champions League positional awards shortlist following their stunning triumph in the competition last season.

UEFA unveiled its three-man shortlists for each position, with at least one Liverpool player vying for an award in each category, with two Tottenham players also in the running.

Alisson Becker will compete for the goalkeeper award with Spurs captain Hugo Lloris and Barcelona stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Both Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in the frame for the defender award, alongside Juventus new boy Matthijs de Ligt.

Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates Liverpool's Champions League triumph

De Ligt's former Ajax team-mate Frenkie de Jong is up against Tottenham's Christian Eriksen and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson for the midfielder award.

Sadio Mane will compete with Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo for the forwards' prize.

Meanwhile, Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has been shortlisted for the Europa League Player of the Season award alongside Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic.

Giroud played a key role in helping Chelsea win the competition last season, scoring 11 goals in 14 Europa league matches.