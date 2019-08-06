Harry Wilson completes Bournemouth loan move from Liverpool

Harry Wilson has joined Bournemouth on a season-long loan

The 22-year-old Wales international, who can also operate in a central-midfield role, becomes the club's fifth arrival of the summer, with Lloyd Kelly, Jack Stacey, Philip Billing and Arnaut Danjuma having already joined the Cherries.

Bournemouth have paid a £2.5m loan fee with a possible £500,000 in performance-related bonuses, Sky Sports News understands.

Sky Sports News also understands there is no option to buy included in the deal, with both Liverpool and Wilson seeing his long-term future at Anfield.

Wilson has come through the ranks at Liverpool and has also enjoyed loan spells at Crewe, Hull and, most recently, Derby, where he scored 17 goals in 46 appearances as the Rams reached the Championship play-off final last season.

"It's great to be here, great to finally get everything sorted and I can't wait to meet all the staff and the lads," Wilson told afcbTV.

"When Liverpool informed me it was a possibility to come here I was keen to get it sorted.

"I want to play Premier League football and with a great team like Bournemouth.

"With the style of play that Bournemouth are likely to play I feel that I can fit right in and help the team a lot."

