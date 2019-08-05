Georginio Wijnaldum enjoys Liverpool and Manchester City rivalry
Georginio Wijnaldum is enjoying Liverpool’s rivalry with Manchester City but says he expects more than two teams to be involved in this season’s title race.
City pipped Liverpool to the Premier League by a point last season and edged the Reds to the Community Shield, winning 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.
Liverpool had more possession and more shots on goal than City, and hit the woodwork three times at Wembley in the latest instalment in a burgeoning rivalry between the two sides.
Asked to sum up Liverpool's rivalry with City, Wijnaldum told Sky Sports News: "I like it because you push each other to the max. We push them to do better, they push us to do even better
"And I think that's why last season we both had a lot of points because when you look at each other you know you have to perform because otherwise the other team will walk away.
"I think it's good and I think this season even more teams will compete for the title, so it's going to be harder but it will also be better for the rivalry.
"That's what the Premier League is all about now - a lot of good teams.
"Last season, it was City and us competing for the title but I think more teams will compete this season because I think other teams have made good signings and are even stronger than last season."
Wijnaldum was last season's two-goal hero in the 4-0 semi-final win against Barcelona, which sealed Liverpool's passage to the Champions League final.
But the 26-year-old was the only player who failed to convert from the spot during Sunday's penalty shootout and the Dutch international says he has already been on the receiving end of a ribbing from team-mate Sadio Mane.
Wijnaldum said: "He sent me a text message just with question marks!
"I replied saying 'Sadio, I know it was not good'. He was saying the team lost because of me, but he was joking because I say the same to him. It's karma, I accept it and I said 'Yes Sadio, you are right'."