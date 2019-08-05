Liverpool keen on Adrian replacing Simon Mignolet

Adrian is on Liverpool's radar to replace Simon Mignolet

Liverpool are keen to bring in former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian to replace Simon Mignolet as understudy to Alisson, Sky Sports News understands.

Adrian is available as a free agent after he was released by West Ham in the summer following six years with the Hammers, during which time he made 150 appearances.

The 32-year-old came through the ranks at Real Betis in his native Andalusia before moving to West Ham in 2013

Mignolet has left Liverpool to return to his homeland and join Club Brugge on a five-year contract in a deal which could net the Reds more than £8m.

