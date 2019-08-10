Liverpool News

Liverpool consider Andy Lonergan as back-up to Alisson

Last Updated: 10/08/19 10:49pm

Andy Lonergan was with Middlesbrough until the end of last season
Andy Lonergan is the most likely candidate to join Liverpool if Alisson's injury keeps him out for a long time, according to Sky sources.

The Brazilian Alisson injured his calf in the first half of Friday's 4-1 win over Norwich and Liverpool are waiting on results of a scan.

New signing Adrian replaced Alisson and will almost certainly start Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea in Istanbul.

The 35-year-old Lonergan spent part of pre-season with Liverpool and is a free agent after being released by Middlesbrough at the end of last season.

Third choice Caoimhin Kelleher is not yet fully fit after suffering a broken wrist during pre-season.

On Friday, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp described Alisson's injury as "not good" with some reports suggesting he could be out for up to eight weeks.

