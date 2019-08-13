Dejan Lovren: Roma in talks with Liverpool over possible deal

Dejan Lovren could be on his way out of Liverpool

Roma are in talks with Liverpool over a deal to sign defender Dejan Lovren, Sky Sports News understands.

The former Southampton man has fallen behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in the pecking order at Anfield and will be allowed to leave the club for first-team football elsewhere as long as the deal is right for all parties.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem and Roma are now in negotiations with Liverpool over a fee for the 30-year-old.

The Italian side are keen to sign a centre-back before the domestic season starts in Italy this weekend, with Roma playing Genoa at home on Saturday.

Earlier this summer, they were interested in Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld but would not match the £25m release clause in the Belgian's contract.

