Rochdale to Liverpool: Andy Lonergan's unlikely route to the Premier League

Andy Lonergan joined Liverpool on a deal until the end of the season following Alisson's injury

Andy Lonergan, at the age of 35, could make his Premier League debut at Southampton on Saturday just a month after joining Liverpool as third-choice "goalkeeping cover".

It's a remarkable turn of events which has resulted in the former Preston North End and Leeds goalkeeper being potentially elevated to Jurgen Klopp's only available experienced stopper.

Number one Alisson is currently recovering on the sidelines after sustaining a calf injury in Liverpool's opening-day victory over newly-promoted Norwich last Friday.

While the Brazil international's new understudy Adrian - signed on a free transfer only last week - is a doubt for Saturday's match away at Southampton, although he has since said he is "optimistic" of being fit, after he was bizarrely injured by a fan during the celebrations in the immediate aftermath of the Super Cup penalty shootout win over Chelsea.

Alisson leaves the pitch after picking up a calf injury in the opening day win over Norwich

It could see Lonergan thrusted into top-flight action for the first time at St Mary's, potentially becoming the oldest Englishman to make his Premier League debut in the 21st century.

Lonergan's career so far

Lonergan has a long and varied career path, making his name as first choice under David Moyes at Preston before spells at Leeds, Bolton, Fulham and Wolves across the Championship and League One.

Last season, he found himself playing in League One with relegation-threatened Rochdale after joining as an emergency loan signing.

Lonergan started his career at Preston North End under the management of David Moyes

His last competitive appearance came in March in a 3-1 victory over Scunthorpe at Spotland Stadium in front of 3,361 fans.

Rochdale survived the drop into League Two but Lonergan was left without a side after being released by parent club Middlesbrough, having not played a single minute of Championship action for them.

35y 302d - Should he debut for Liverpool tomorrow, Andy Lonergan will be the oldest Englishman to make his Premier League debut in the 21st century, aged 35 years and 302 days. Evergreen. pic.twitter.com/lZRTnaR2BT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 16, 2019

How did the move to Liverpool happen?

Without a club ahead of the new season, Lonergan incredibly found himself training at Melwood with Liverpool as a back-up for their pre-season campaign due to a shortage of goalkeepers at the club.

Lonergan even featured in the 2-1 friendly defeat to Sevilla in July, playing 45 minutes at Boston's Fenway Park.

Lonergan is in line to start against Southampton, with Adrian a doubt for the game

But any thoughts of Lonergan staying at Liverpool beyond pre-season were deemed slim.

The injury suffered by Alisson in the opening game of the season prompted Liverpool to act quickly though and Lonergan was deemed as the man to come in to provide extra cover alongside Adrian.

Should Liverpool fans be concerned?

Lonergan brings with him a lot of experience despite having never played in the top flight.

Klopp described Lonergan as "ready to play" in his Friday media conference ahead of the trip to the south coast.

Academy graduate Caoimhin Kelleher is another option for Klopp, but he is only returning from a wrist injury and the Liverpool boss said the decision over who starts at St Mary's will be made on Saturday.

Klopp will have no other option than to play Lonergan if Adrian is ruled out and it will complete an unlikely journey up the Football League to the Premier League for him.