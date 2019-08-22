Liverpool reveal new plans to develop Anfield Road end stand

Liverpool are to allow existing plans to redevelop the Anfield Road end stand to lapse

Liverpool have scrapped an existing proposal to expand Anfield and will now work on a new and "larger" planning application.

The club have decided to allow an existing outline planning permission, which allows for around £4,000 further seats in the Anfield Road end stand, due to expire next month to lapse.

Liverpool will now focus on alternative options as they continue with their redevelopment of Anfield, after owners Fenway Sports Group spent £115m on the new Main Stand in 2016.

The European champions will now engage with the local community and other key stakeholders as they determine the details of the new approach.

Liverpool FC chief operating officer Andy Hughes said: "The progress that has been made during ongoing feasibility studies has resulted in us being in a position to allow the outline planning permission to lapse.

"We are committed to working with local residents, planning officials and others as we now focus on the detail behind any proposed redevelopment for Anfield Road."