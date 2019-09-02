Ryan Kent: Liverpool winger a target for Club Brugge

Ryan Kent had hoped to return to Rangers but Club Brugge are now in talks over deal for Liverpool winger

Club Brugge have held talks over a deal to sign Ryan Kent from Liverpool, Sky Sports News understands.

The 22-year-old is keen to leave Liverpool before the close of the European transfer window and has also attracted interest from clubs in France.

The Belgian side have been speaking with Liverpool over the weekend, but are yet to strike a deal.

Kent has been keeping his options open, despite having his heart set on a return to Rangers.

Sky Sports News revealed in March that Rangers were facing a battle to sign the winger on a permanent deal following a successful season-long loan spell at Ibrox.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed in July that it is Liverpool's preference to sell Kent and Sky Sports News understands the Reds value him at around £7m.

Kent made 27 league appearances last season, scoring six goals and providing four assists as Rangers finished in second place in the Scottish Premiership.

Club Brugge were also keen to bring in Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama but the potential £12m deal for the Kenya international still remains in the balance as Monday's deadline nears.