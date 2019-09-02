Dejan Lovren to stay at Liverpool despite Italian interest

Dejan Lovren is yet to play for Liverpool this season

Dejan Lovren will stay at Liverpool despite interest from a number of Italian clubs, Sky Sports News understands.

Roma and AC Milan were keen to bring the Croatia international to Serie A, but the Reds called an end to talks with the clubs.

Juventus are also interested in Lovren as they search for cover for the injured Giorgio Chiellini, according to Sky in Germany.

However, he is expected to remain at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp unwilling to sanction his departure and leave himself with just three centre-backs for the first half of the season.

But while he remains in Klopp's plans, Lovren is yet to play for Liverpool this season and has only made the bench once - in the Community Shield defeat on penalties to Manchester City.

The 30-year-old joined the Reds from Southampton five years ago, and has made 170 appearances for the club.