Juventus interested in Jerome Boateng and Dejan Lovren after Giorgio Chiellini injury

Jerome Boateng could be set for a move to Italy

Juventus are interested in Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng as a replacement for the injured Giorgio Chiellini, according to Sky in Germany.

Chiellini faces several months on the sidelines after suffering ACL damage during a training session this week, and could be seen on crutches during Juve's 4-3 win over Napoli on Saturday.

According to Sky in Germany, the Serie A champions have started talks with Boateng over a potential transfer ahead of the European transfer deadline on Monday.

During today's training session, Giorgio Chiellini sustained a sprain of the right knee and lesion of the anterior cruciate ligament.



It will be necessary to have surgery in the coming days.https://t.co/j7wsxKMe4G pic.twitter.com/Aof16CyBiA — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 30, 2019

Juventus are also looking at Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren as well as their former player Medhi Benatia, now at Qatari side Al-Duhail, as other possible options for defensive back-up.

Juventus have already signed defenders Matthis de Ligt from Ajax and Merih Demiral from Sassuolo this summer, having seen the experienced Andrea Barzagli retire from professional football at the end of last season.

Boateng originally joined Bayern from Manchester City in 2011 and went on to make 287 appearances for the Bavarian club in all competitions.